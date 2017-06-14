WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump says the continued decline in the number of health care subscribers is a sign that the "obstructionist Democrats gave up."

Trump tweeted Tuesday, "2 million more people just dropped out of ObamaCare. It is in a death spiral. Obstructionist Democrats gave up, have no answer = resist!"

About 16 percent of consumers who signed up for coverage this year through health insurance markets had canceled by early spring, continuing a trend also reflected during the Obama years.

Figures released from the Health and Human Services Department on Monday show that 10.3 million people were signed up and paying their premiums as of March 15. That's 1.9 million fewer than the 12.2 million who initially signed up during open enrollment season, which ended Jan. 31.