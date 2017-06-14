Kiwis have taken to Reddit to discuss the pros and cons of gaining employment in the United States.

With complicated and expensive visa processes and green card opportunities seeming few and far between, Reddit user i_suck_at_finance_nz raised the issue online and many were quick to tell their stories.

One Redditor, thedeanhall, wrote that he found a company to sponsor his H1B visa.

"However I pulled out 3/4 of the way through," he wrote, "Because it become comical how long it was taking to process the visa. In the end it looked like it was going to take over a year."

Thedeanhall also wrote that while salaries may seem higher, US tax deductions can make short work of any increase when compared to New Zealand salaries.

"Also you need to factor in health insurance. For my visa paperwork the health insurance I had to provide was very expensive."

Another user, CeeDubyaJay, wrote "There are agencies that can help with visa applications and assess your options based on your circumstances, I would seriously recommend checking them out. They could not only help with finding a visa you'd be eligible for, but also make sure the application process goes smoothly, because messing up one small question could cause your application to be thrown out altogether."

While agencies were generally picked to help Kiwis attain visas, many commenters were cynical of how a Kiwi would be received in the US workforce.

"Bear in mind that the current US administration is actively reviewing working visas and has, for example, been vocal about the H1B taking American jobs. They may make changes to make it a lot harder to get these visa," wrote standclearofthedoors.

"Travelling kiwis who are used to thinking our skills and friendly, can-do attitude mean we will be welcomed with open arms overseas it is worth remembering that in many cases we are taking a job that a local could do, and there may be some animosity or even outright hostility to us doing so."

"The 'I'm a New Zealander' card doesn't mean much in America. People like us, they're nice, but they don't care. I think in general, any sort of foreign background disadvantages you if you're trying to get a job in the US," another wrote, adding "If money is the driving factor to move to America, go to Australia. It's easy to move, the pay is way better than NZ.

"Also if you go down the Australian citizenship route you can get an E3 Visa which is basically a rubber stamp into America."