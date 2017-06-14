Up to four people were caught selling counterfeit merchandise outside Forsyth Barr Stadium, in Dunedin, last night.

A spokeswoman from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said with assistance from police it seized the merchandise before the Highlanders v Lions game.

A similar number of people were caught selling counterfeit merchandise before the the Lions' game against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

MBIE was investigating the incidents.

The spokeswoman said the Lions series had been declared a "major event" under the Major Events Development Act.

Clean zones had been declared for all 10 matches which restricted trading and advertising in direct proximity to match venues.

MBIE was working closely with councils and police to enforce all clean zones for the duration of the series.

This ensured the rights of the event owner, organiser and sponsors were protected, and New Zealand's reputation as a world-class events destination was reinforced.