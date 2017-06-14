Key Points:

After renovating their family home, a South Island couple have such a knack for transforming properties they've turned it in to a business. Tania and Russ Haigh had "so much fun" renovating a Cromwell property nine years ago, they decided to carry on fixing up houses for profits. The couple worked on several properties in Cromwell and Dunedin when they decided to become property developers full time and The Lemon Fix was born. "A house that sits on the market for ages and nobody wants - that's a lemon. And that's where we get our name - The Lemon Fix," Tania Haigh told Fairfax, adding that they aim for a return of $100,000 on average. The largest profit the Haighs have made on one home was $235,000. Russ and his father-in-law Bill, a retired builder, work on the properties together. Russ, who lives in the property during the restoration, makes sure the bedrooms are finished first so he can sleep comfortably. "If a house is still tidy enough to live in, it's worth X amount of dollars and someone will pay that for it. But when you get to a state that it's almost unliveable, then you can bargain," said Russ. While "the rougher the better" is the couple's usual criteria for picking a property, Russ suggested keeping clear of "too much work structurally" to avoid the paperwork of permits. "If you're just in [property] for the money you won't last," he said. "You have to live and breathe it." "I think you've got to have the vision of the finished product in your head," said Tania. And staging is key to selling the home, she explained. "I think it is a selling point definitely and adds a lot of money to the houses when they're ready to go." She recommends using a mixture of old and new furniture to create a "lived-in" and "welcoming" environment.