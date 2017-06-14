The $1.2 billion development of Auckland's Three Kings quarry can go ahead, after an agreement announced this morning between parties involved in the big new housing scheme.

Fletcher Residential, community organisations South Epsom Planning Group and Three Kings United Group and Environment Minister Nick Smith are involved in plans for 1500 residences to be developed in the former Winstone Aggregates' quarry on Mt Eden Rd near the Mt Albert Rd intersection.

Community groups had taken court action over the controversial scheme, opposing it in the Environment Court and the High Court.

Greg McKeown, a community advocate and former Auckland City councillor, today described a complex situation which he said needed resolution and there was now agreement between the parties which he said would soon be formalised.

Fletcher applied for a private plan change under the old Auckland City isthmus plan, resulting in a 10-day Environment Court hearing, McKeown said.

The court accepted several key submissions from the community over the amount the quarry should be filled, the need to improve connections between the new housing estate and the existing Three Kings town centre, better landscaping, increased recognition of the maunga and other volcanic features and removing development from one area - the western reserve - which will be kept as open space, he said.

"Under the Unitary Plan, what Fletcher proposed was adopted without these changes being made, and the South Epsom Planning Group took that issue to the High Court," he said.

Greg McKeown at the quarry. Photo / Brett Phibbs

That resulted in an Environment Court decision which made the changes but a Unitary Plan decision which did not, McKeown said.

Fletcher and the societies had now agreed to a proposal which included key changes and proposes Fletcher swaps some of its quarry land for council land, he said.

Dick Bellamy of the South Epsom Planning Group said he was pleased Fletcher had adopted several changes and Garry Bryant of the Three Kings United Group said there was now greater certainty for Fletcher and the community.

Plans for the $1.2 billion housing scheme.

Smith said a "derelict quarry" would be transformed into an integrated inner-city community with high quality public areas and playing fields.

The $1.2b investment would provided hundreds of jobs but he also took a swipe at the groups over court litigation.

"This significant development was proposed more than five years ago and has been subject to over 100 consultation meetings and dozens of High Court, Environment Court and commissioner hearings," he said.

"These types of delays are at the core of Auckland's housing woes in that the building sector is not able to respond more quickly to changes in population. The Government is developing new urban development legislation to streamline these processes for projects of this type in the future."