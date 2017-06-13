Auckland International Airport has swooped into a top-10 spot in newly released ranking of airports around the world.

Auckland rated ninth in the world according to the 2017 AirHelp ranking, which look at punctuality, quality and service at 76 airports worldwide, the Daily Mail reported.

The top airport in the world, according to the ranking, was Singapore's Changi, followed by Munich and Hong Kong, while the worst was Kuwait.

Four British airports were among the worst, according to new rankings.

Gatwick, Manchester and Stansted are in the bottom five in the AirHelp ranking.

Edinburgh also made the bottom 10 of the list at number six.

Heathrow was the top ranked UK airport at No 20, between San Francisco and Vancouver.

Of our Aussie neighbours, Perth ranked in 14th position, while Sydney rated 17th and Melbourne 37th.

The rankings also looked at airlines, with British Airways placed seventh worldwide out of 87 carriers, followed by Virgin Atlantic.

Flybe came in 22nd, while Ryanair and Monarch featured in the bottom five of the rankings which measure on-time performance, quality of service and how well airlines process claims for compensation.

The top ranked carrier in the world was Singapore Airlines, with Bulgaria Air bringing up the rear. Air New Zealand was not rated.

Here are the top 10 airports in the world and their scores in the AirHelp index:

Singapore Changi 9.07

Munich, Germany 8.66

Hong Kong 8.42

Copenhagen Kastrup, Denmark 8.04

Helsinki-Vantaa, Finland 8.03

Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky, USA 7.94

Barcelona El Prat, Spain 7.90

Madrid Adolfo Suarez-Barajas, Spain 7.81

Auckland, New Zealand 7.80

Frankfurt, Germany 7.76

Here are the worst 10 airports in the world and their scores in the AirHelp index:

Kuwait 5.02

London Gatwick 5.38

Manchester 5.43

Newark Liberty, New Jersey, USA 5.92

Stansted 6.07

Edinburgh 6.10

Mumbai, India 6.21

Dubai, UAE 6.24

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi, Thailand 6.30

Delhi, India 6.31