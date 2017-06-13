The arrival of the Lions in Canterbury last weekend boosted the economy with an extra $600,000 spent.

The latest data from payments company Paymark showed spending through bars, cafes and accommodation providers increased by 11.8 per cent for the weekend of Saturday and Sunday when the Lions played the Crusaders, compared with the previous weekend.

Paymark said the increase was across the whole weekend.

"The Lions game is likely to be the key contributor to this spending boost," Paymark said. "The extra payments largely took the form of more spending at restaurants, cafes, pubs, bars and clubs from around 11am on Saturday through to the early hours of Sunday morning," it said.

Advertisement

"The only hour when payments were not higher during this period was between 9 and 10pm Saturday."

Spending on Saturday through food and alcohol providers was up 17.2 per cent.

On Sunday, accommodation providers saw a boost, also up 17.2 per cent, mostly before 11am.

"This pattern of more spending at bars and cafes before and after the game was also evident in Auckland last Wednesday, albeit relatively less pronounced in the larger Auckland and Northland region," Paymark said.

"A similar effect is expected around forthcoming Lions games."

The overall increase in Canterbury spending across the two weeks was $400,000 or 1.3 per cent.

Spending among other retail merchants declined in the region in between the two weekends but the decline was broadly consistent with the seasonal pattern elsewhere.

Across New Zealand over the two weeks, spending dropped 1.8 per cent to $5.3 million.