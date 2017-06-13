A man who shared confidential market information with a former employee has been sentenced to six months home detention.

The man, who can now be named as Jeffrey Peter Honey, worked as an insights and analytics manager for transport and logistics company Eroad.

In the first case of its type in New Zealand, Judge Heemi Taumaunu passed the sentence in a lengthy hearing in Auckland District Court today before a packed gallery.

The court heard that Honey was privy to confidential market information that employees were explicitly told not to disclose.

But he sent a photograph of market data and an accompanying text to a former colleague which said: "US sales not doing too well. Time to sell up. Confidential obviously."

The former colleague, who is facing separate charges and cannot be named, subsequently sold 15,000 shares in the company valued at some $51,000.

Judge Taumaunu acknowledged that Honey was a community-minded, honest person who was loved and respected by his family, friends and colleagues.

"The many character references I received attest to his excellent character," he said.

"He simply made a bad decision without giving it proper thoughts."

However, he declined Honey's application to be discharged without conviction as it was imperative that he be given a sentence that retained the integrity of New Zealand's financial markets

Honey did not personally benefit from his offending, however, the offending amounted to a significant breach of trust.

On its website, the NZX-listed company is described as a "fully integrated technology, tolling and services provider" based in Auckland.

"We were the first company in the world to implement a GNSS/cellular-based road charging solution across an entire country.

"We design and manufacture in-vehicle hardware, operate secure payment and merchant gateways and offer web-based value-added services.

"Eroad modernises road charging and compliance for road transport by replacing paper-based systems with easy-to-use electronic systems," the company said.

In its May quarterly report, the company said it had a revenue of $33 million, up by 25 per cent on last year.

Eroad shares are currently trading at $1.61 on the NZX. When the company first listed in August 2014 its share price was $3 and reached as high as $4.25 in the period up to September 30, 2015, according to Bloomberg.

It had begun branching into the United States, already being established in the New Zealand and Australian markets.