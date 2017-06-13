A Perth landlord is facing a huge clean-up bill after tenants left his rental property covered in graffiti, blocked toilets with dirt and smashed walls.

The "malicious" trashing of Daniel Tuang's rental property was so bad it has even surprised the experts.

Tenants sprayed offensive graffiti on the walls and floors aimed at Tuang, left holes in walls and ceilings, and smashed cabinets and drawers.

The home's plumbing was ruined after dirt, pebbles and rocks were used to block toilets and drains.

× Tenants scrawled graffiti on walls, floors and outside the property. Photo / Today Tonight Tenants scrawled graffiti on walls, floors and outside the property. Photo / Today Tonight

"They're ferals, it's rats," Tuang told Today Tonight.

The damage will cost tens of thousands of dollars to fix and Tuang also fought a three month battle in court to get the tenants out of his property.

Real Estate Institute of WA president Hayden Groves said he had never seen anything like it in his nearly 20 years in the industry.

"Nothing as malicious as this. This is deliberate and precise....one of the worst cases I've ever seen," he said.

Tuang, who did not go through an agent and found the tenants himself, has landlord insurance that will cover some of the costs but he will likely end up out of pocket.

× Damage extended both inside and outside the house. Photo / Today Tonight Damage extended both inside and outside the house. Photo / Today Tonight

The extent of the damage has also sparked a police investigation.