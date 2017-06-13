When Corey and Hayley Bichan bought a little caravan last year, it was for work, not play.

The Dunedin couple had spotted caravan bars operating in Western Australia, while they were living in Perth, and it sparked their interest.

A week after their own wedding in Wanaka last year, Mrs Bichan's grandmother died and left the couple some money, the exact price required for a very tidy 1968 Zephyr caravan.

They saw it as "a sign" and bought the caravan, launching the Oxford St Caravan Bar in time for a wedding at the Brighton Rugby Club on New Year's Eve. Oxford St had double significance - Mr Bichan grew up in Balclutha and his grandparents lived in Oxford St in the South Otago town, while Mrs Bichan's parents had owned the Oxford Court rest-home in Oxford St, Dunedin.

There had been an increase in the number of boho-style "backyard" weddings and that was where their caravan fitted in, Mrs Bichan said.

The traditional summer wedding season coincided with the arrival of their son, Lachie, in February. They were now gearing up for the upcoming season and making a name for themselves.

They were available to travel around the region, particularly as Central Otago was a popular region for weddings.

They also catered for a variety of other functions, ranging from birthday celebrations to woolshed parties. In time, they might add a gourmet dessert bar or something similar, Mr Bichan said.

It was a change from their usual day jobs - Mr Bichan is a network co-ordinator for Delta, and Mrs Bichan is a dental therapist.

"It's cool to see people happy and celebrating and partying," Mr Bichan said.

Continuing the wedding theme, Mr Bichan's sister recently became a celebrant in Melbourne and the couple joked that they were trying to convince her to move home.