Up to 40 passengers have been kicked off a Qantas flight to Perth because it was "too heavy" to take off.

Passengers reportedly had their names called out and were told to leave Qantas flight 569 that was scheduled to travel from Sydney to Perth on Monday night, WA Today reported.

A Qantas spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia a fuel pump issue affected the plane's load readings.

"As a result, a number of customers were reaccommodated onto the next available service, which departed shortly after," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

"We sincerely thank our customers for their patience and understanding."

The flight which was due to arrive in Perth at 7.40pm was delayed by over an hour, the spokesperson said.