BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) " The prime ministers of Croatia and Romania have signed agreements to boost trade and protect classified information.

Romanian Premier Sorin Grindeanu, who is on a one-day visit to Croatia, said Monday that he and his Croatian counterpart, Andrej Plenkovic, see the "important potential that should be capitalized."

Romania's national news agency Agerpres reported that in 2016 bilateral trade was worth euros 270 million ($302 million).

Croatia joined the EU in 2013, while Romania became a member in 2007.