Rugby fans are being airlifted into Wellington for the July 1 All Blacks v Lions game because the city's accommodation is well and truly booked.

Air New Zealand and Wellington Airport are working together to put on eight extra charter flights to fly about 1000 spectators into the city and back out on the same day.

Accommodation in Wellington for the event is almost completely booked. Booking websites show just four hotel options left near the city centre, ranging from $475 to $2365 for a room for the night.

Warrick Dent, general manager, partnerships and events, at Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency (WREDA), said the event would significantly boost the region's economy.

"Accommodation across the region is in high demand, but there are still beds available," Dent said.

"Wellington will be absolutely pumping that week, and we can't wait. We have tens of thousands of visitors heading to Wellington for both the Hurricanes and the test match, the vast majority of whom are staying across the region.

"On top of that, around 1000 test-only package tour visitors are flying in and out on match day and we're very happy to have them, as contributors to our visitor spending and as part of this once-in-a-decade occasion."

Asked if a lack of accommodation in Wellington was an issue, WREDA had no comment to make.

Wellington Airport spokesman Greg Thomas said the airport community was working hard to ensure fans would be transported from the stadium after the game directly to the airport and onto their flights.

"We will be using both domestic and international gates for aircraft and all the aircraft stands will be utilised at that time across the airport," Thomas said. "Some of the buses are coming directly from the game and we have plans to pretty much drive straight onto the tarmac and then onto the aircraft."

All flights have been scheduled to fly out before midnight after the game but, in case of delays, the airport has also applied to allow flights to take off within its curfew period between midnight and 6am.