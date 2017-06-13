A Rotorua pizza business has stopped delivering to one city suburb because of safety concerns.

Domino's Pizza Koutu has banned all orders going to Fordlands after its delivery vehicle was stolen in the area.

A Domino's spokeswoman said the business had stopped deliveries at the request of police and were treating it as a temporary measure.

But Rotorua police say they would not advise a business to stop going anywhere.

Advertisement

A Domino's statement said its Koutu store was working "closely with the local police on this matter and will resume deliveries to that area following police advice".

"The safety and security of our team members is of the utmost importance to Domino's and each team member is equipped with safety training," the statement said.

The Domino's spokeswoman said a vehicle from Domino's Koutu was stolen from Fordlands on June 1 and was found a few days later.

"We can confirm instruction was given by police to the store manager to avoid the area until further notice for the safety of his staff. The store manager advised the owner and agreed to follow this advice."

Rotorua police prevention manager Inspector Stu Nightingale said police were happy to provide crime prevention advice to businesses but they wouldn't tell any not to go anywhere.

"If they have any reason to feel unsafe when they are doing their business I would hope they would contact us. We can talk to those people, it's not a problem . . . It's the same with taxi drivers or any other business.

"They need to be alert, if they see something that concerns them ring the police station or 111. We would rather be deployed and find out there is nothing in it."

Mr Nightingale said police regularly patrolled certain areas of the city, including Fordlands.

In the past few months there had been reports of gang tensions in the city, including a group of people fighting on Bellingham Cres this month.

Although there had been less tension recently, Mr Nightingale urged anyone with concerns to immediately call police.

Hell Pizza Rotorua manager Bhupinder Singh said the outlet delivered to all areas of Rotorua but there were certain customers, including one in Fordlands, who it refused to deliver to.

He said that customer refused to pay last year and had been blacklisted.

He said there was also an issue last year when a customer ordered $214 worth of pizza using a stolen credit card, asking that it be delivered to a Clayton Rd property.

Lucky Star Indian Takeaway manager Gagandeep-Kaur Dhaliwai said her staff delivered anywhere in Rotorua between midday and 8pm and had never had any problems.

A Pizza Hut spokeswoman said it had not ruled out delivery to any areas of Rotorua.

"We have a monitored safety app so drivers can alert the team to any safety concerns and we can track their location if needed. Our safety app is monitored 24 hours a day and alerts appropriate emergency services when necessary.

"All of our drivers receive safety training and are advised not to make a delivery if they are ever concerned for their safety."

Meanwhile, locals have expressed sadness about Domino's' decision on Facebook, with some saying it was a shame some people in Fordlands were ruining it for others.

Another said they were annoyed with the crime in Fordlands and something had to be done.