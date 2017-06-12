The diplomatic crisis engulfing Qatar threatens to derail the $283 billion building programme the country needs to finish to be ready to host the 2022 World Cup.

The oil and gas-rich Emirate had planned to reach peak construction on eight state-of-the-art World Cup stadiums and major supporting infrastructure including a new Doha metro system this year and next.

Qatar also needs to provide 60,000 hotel rooms to satisfy FIFA conditions for hosting the tournament - all at a time when the global oil price crash had already slowed the Qatari economy.

The diplomatic crisis engulfing Qatar threatens to derail the $283b building programme the country needs to finish to be ready to host the 2022 World Cup.

Advertisement

The oil and gas-rich Emirate had planned to reach peak construction on eight state-of-the-art World Cup stadiums and major supporting infrastructure including a new Doha metro system this year and next.

Qatar also needs to provide 60,000 hotel rooms to satisfy FIFA conditions for hosting the tournament - all at a time when the global oil price crash had already slowed the Qatari economy.

"This diplomatic crisis could not have come at a worse time for the construction of the 2022 World Cup stadia and Qatar's infrastructure program," leading construction economist Graham Robinson told the Telegraph.

Robinson, director at Global Construction Perspectives, an economic forecasting firm, added: "The crisis is expected to most acutely affect labour supply and on top of the controversy around workers' rights, this will be a major blow for the Qatari government.

"There is the potential for significant disruption and also massive cost overruns as getting construction materials into Qatar to build stadiums may yet prove more difficult, time consuming and costly."

A Dubai-based director for a British construction consultant working on Qatar projects said he was concerned the diplomatic crisis would impact on his company. He expected to have to begin contingency planning next week if restrictions are not lifted.

He said: "We need an immediate addressing of the issues and a loosening of restrictions.

"It's still quite a slow market. The drop in the oil price had already affected the country's ability to deliver these projects."

Qatar's preparations to host the 2022 World Cup have already been dogged by controversy, including criticism from human rights groups about treatment of migrant workers and complaints the Gulf state's sweltering summer temperatures of 50°C-plus were too hot for football, prompting the tournament to be moved to the winter.

The Qatar World Cup is scheduled to be held in November and December of 2022, with the final to be played on 18 December at the planned Foster & Partners-designed 86,000-capacity Lusail stadium.

The tournament organisers the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy were not available for comment.