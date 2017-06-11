Everyone likes a fun boss right?

Well, this leaked e-mail from the chief executive of tech behemoth Uber might put that theory to the test.

The e-mail from Uber boss Travis Kalanick is from 2013 when the company was preparing to host an employee trip to Miami and is complete with tips about having sex with other employees.

The message, which has only just become public, gets weird straight off the bat with the title: "URGENT, URGENT - READ THIS NOW OR ELSE!!!!!", said news.com.au.

Just to show how much of a cool and playful employer he is, Mr Kalanick also wrote at the top of the message: "You better read this or I'll kick your ass."

Nothing like the casual threat of violence from your boss.

According to Recode, the e-mail is known as "the Miami letter" among Uber employees and contained a list of dos and don'ts during the trip to celebrate the company's success.

After discussing penalties for taking drugs and pointing out the existence of a $200 "puke charge", the e-mail really hits its stride when Mr Kalanick moves onto the top of intra-employee relations.

"Do not have sex with another employee UNLESS a) you have asked that person for that privilege and they have responded with an emphatic 'YES! I will have sex with you' AND b) the two (or more) of you do not work in the same chain of command. Yes, that means that Travis will be celibate on this trip. #CEOLife #FML."

For the uninitiated (or those who just prefer proper language) FML is internet slang for "f**k my life".

Uber has been embroiled in a high profile investigation into sexual harassment at the company in recent months and its CEO has been criticised for throwing tantrums, immature outbursts and cultivating a frat boy culture.

It was revealled this week, the company had fired more than 20 employees after a law firm investigated complaints of sexual harassment, bullying, discrimination and other violations of company policies.

The leaking of this e-mail is unlikely to help its image.