OMAHA, Neb. (AP) " The Latest on Warren Buffett's lunch auction for a San Francisco homeless charity (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

A private lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett has been sold to the highest bidder for more than $2.6 million during an annual charity auction.

The bid was $2,679,001. The winner wishes to remain anonymous.

Last year's bid of $3,456,789 tied for the record highest bid. In 2012, the winner also paid $3,456,789.

This year's eBay auction began Sunday and wrapped up Friday night.

The auction benefits the Glide Foundation, a San-Francisco-based homeless charity. Buffett's first wife, Susie, volunteered with the organization before her death in 2004.

