A young Christchurch barber who boasts Crusaders players as clients has given some of their rivals - the British and Irish Lions - a free spruce up before the teams clash tonight.

Ben Scott opened Benny's Barber Shop, which operates out of a done up retro caravan, in 2015.

Over the last year he's been offering Kiwi rugby stars free hair cuts in exchange for them signing merchandise and posing for photos for his social media accounts to help him attract new clients.

"I met Beauden Barrett and we did the Hurricanes and he teed it up to get the All Blacks," he told the Herald.

Business "blew up" after Scott posted a photo of him cutting the All Blacks' hair to Instagram and it was seen by 100,000 people.

He worked 8am to 10pm five days' a week when he first started Benny's Barber Shop, but now has six barbers on staff.

The team do about 400 hair cuts a week in total.

All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg and Crusaders first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga are both fans of his services, coming back often to have their hair cut, Scott said.





All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg and Crusaders first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga are both fans of his services, coming back often to have their hair cut, Scott said.

"I counted the 23 Crusaders one day and I think I had 14 of those guys come through my shop that week."

With the Lions touring the country at the moment the 23-year-old entreprenuer saw a new opportunity on the horizon.

"It's only every 12 years that they come to New Zealand to tour," Scott told the Herald.

Through his contacts in the Christchurch rugby scene Scott got in touch with the team and offered them free hair cuts ahead of tonight's game against the Crusaders.

The Lions accepted his invitation and so on Saturday Scott drove his portable salon to the Rydges Hotel where the team are staying and tended 10 of the players' hair.

"I was there till 11 o'clock last night giving them hair cuts," he said.

Scott gave prop Joe Marler a mohawk and also cut the hair of Elliot Daly, Sean O'Brien, James Haskell and Kiwi-born player Mako Vunipola.





O'Brien thanked Scott by giving him a Lions-branded hat signed by the squad, while Vunipola expressed his appreciation by giving him four tickets to tonight's match at AMI Stadium.

"I think [the seats are] where their players are sitting as well," Scott said.

The young barber, who started cutting his brother's and friends' hair when he was still at school, told the Herald getting to know top rugby players off the field by cutting their hair was fun.

"You see them when they let their hair down a wee bit... There's a PlayStation and a TV in [the caravan] and they sort of a have a bit of banter and it's quite cool seeing that. It's way more relaxed for them."

British and Irish Lions tour manager John Spencer said his players enjoyed getting their hair cut at Scott's barber shop.

"The lads were quite taken with the idea of a mobile barber van with a difference. It's a regular pre-match ritual for many players to get a trim and this was a fun way of getting it done.

"Next time we'll ask him to give BIL the Lion mascot a hair cut. We are more than happy to support the local economy - even if it's on wheels."