The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks moved higher in midday trading, pushing indexes further into record territory.

Banks and other financial stocks led the gainers Friday. Energy companies also rose.

Advertisement

Comerica gained 2.4 percent, while Chesapeake Energy increased 4.3 percent.

The pound slumped after Britain's ruling Conservatives lost their majority in Parliament.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,443.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100 points, or 0.5 percent, to 21,283. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 6,320.

Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 gained 17 points, or 1.3 percent, to 1,433.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.22 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Banks and energy stocks are leading U.S. indexes higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Comerica gained 2.1 percent shortly after the opening bell Friday, while Chesapeake Energy increased 2 percent.

The pound slumped after Britain's ruling Conservatives lost their majority in Parliament.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,437.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,227. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 6,320.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.22 percent.