On an at times frosty farm in Hamilton sit the world's leading heat tolerant cows.



The bull named Slick Grazer was the first Dairy Solutionz had under its belt, and was a good producer until his untimely demise at four-years old after an unfortunate incident with his penis and a fence.



Discovering heat tolerant cows has been the work of company directors and friends Derek Fairweather and Paul Bardoul.



The cows are ideal for areas of the world - ie, Australia, Asia, South America, Middle East, America - where it's hot. The cows have a resting temperature 1 degree cooler than standard breeds.



The discovery has been about 11 years in the making. It was a trip to a barren, desert-type farm in Venezuela, when the pair were working for Innovation Park, Hamilton, where they first noticed something unusual.



"We went to one particular farm, that looked like the desert, in the middle of this cactus-covered, arid, flood-irrigated oasis and in that oasis there were some pretty interesting cows," Fairweather said.



"It was pretty hot, pretty humid and they were doing pretty good [milking] litres [25] and that's pretty good volume for something that's exposed to a lot of heat stress. To do 25 litres is a good amount of milk."



What they also found interesting was that although herd had shade options - trees to sit under - they opted to sit in the sun.



"With all that heat stress going on, they were obviously quite comfortable. We thought there's something interesting about that cow ... we didn't know what we were really looking at but saw the behaviour and thought there was something significant about that animal."



Turned out it was a native Venezuelan breed called Carora. The following year they spied another cow, with different breed composition, producing similar litres in hot conditions in Costa Rica.



There are 5 million dairy cows in New Zealand and a further 250 million cows living in tropical conditions. Fairweather said being able to tap into that tropical market would bring endless opportunities.



A year on from that 2006 trip, they discovered similar semen in Australia and America and in 2007, started breeding and mating straight away.



"We didn't muck around, so we saw something and we did something about it. A lot of people have an idea but don't do anything."



That's when foundation bull Slick Graser came along.



"He was heat tolerant and his progeny, his mother's performance has been outstanding, his whole family. Now all of his relatives have been exceptionally good producers. Our foundation bull has given us enormous confidence in the whole blood line ... we've got six years milking with the breed."



Unfortunately Slick Grazers days are over after he broke his penis aged 4 after jumping a fence to chase heifers down the road.

One of Dairy Solutionz exemplar Kiwipole cow. All of the Dams of the three bulls released to the United States earlier this year have exceeded 7000 liters in a lactation. Photo/Derek Fairweather

"He was becoming a rat bag and worked out how to open gates - he would just push them off their hinges and off he'd go."



Now the company has four different blood lines of the heat tolerant breed to work with the various farming systems.



While they worked with big cattle farmers in the United States, they also work with aid organisations who buy the semen for farmers in less productive countries including Ethiopia.



They also worked with farmers Pakistan, Ecuador, Venezuela, Philippines and Malaysia.



"Anywhere through the equatorial tropics zone is where these genetics are going, so it's a pretty broad bunch of opportunities."



2017 saw the company launch its semen in the United States.



The mothers of the bulls just released to the States were currently producing 7,000 litres of milk, compared to the New Zealand average of 4,500 litres, annually.



"What we're proving is the genetic potential of these cows is significant ... it's the first time in a long time that a new breed of animal has hit the market that actually has fundamental science behind it."



The company will feature as one of nearly 80 entrants in this year's Fieldays Innovations section. Fairweather said they weren't going to sell anything, rather to show off what can be done if you have an idea and run with it.



Fairweather said there goal is to be the company with the number one tropical bulls, proven by data, in the world.



VIRTUAL REALITY ON-FARM TRAINING



Get a virtual look inside a cow shed, or perhaps try your hand at driving a forklift. Hamilton 3D animation and video production company, Pepper Creative, is showing off its prototypes at this year's Fieldays.

Company director Lance Bauerfeind said the cow shed virtual reality tour focuses on how to use an automated machine which flushes out the pipes used in the milking system.

"It's demonstrating that people can go inside a cow shed and practice programming an automated washing machine.

"It's primarily to demonstrate, what it can do press start button, errors come up and see the water moving through the pipes in the cow shed."

He said virtual reality offered a more practical way for the technician to practice and learn as it can see the water moving through and cleaning the pipes after milking.

Visitors can also try out their virtual reality training of learning to drive a forklift.

HEALING FOOT INFECTION - ONE STEP AT A TIME

Farm Medix's Dermashield - a high tech band run by ions which cures and prevents infections in cow's feet. Photo/Farm Medix

Auckland's Farm Medix have come up with an invention to cure foot infections in cows simply wrapping a bracelet around its ankle. It's almost too simple to be true. But co-director Natasha Maguire says the feedback from customers has been outstanding.

One Waikato farmer said a cow was usually out for months after getting a foot infection, which can lead to lameness and likely death. However, after using the Dermashield it had gone just after 10 days.

Maguire says Dermashield is a high-tech velcro band which wraps around a cow's ankle one there's a sign of infection. "It prevents and treats infections associated with lameness. Lameness is a really debilitating condition. By the time the problem is really bad then the cow is in a really bad state.

"It's not an antibiotic but it creates like a force-field around the cow's hoof that keeps all the germs away from the wound and allows it to heal."

Like something that Superman may have created, the band is powered by an "ionic force field" that manages to keep the bugs away.

"It decays at a calculated rate, and what its decaying is an inhibitory ion so it stops bacteria growing in that zone. It's providing ions all the time in that area so that the cow has a zone around her hoof."



RIDE QUADBIKE SAFE

Ride Safe's prototype quad bike safety helmet - if it's not worn properly the wiring system will ensure the quad bike won't start. Photo/ Quinn Bowie

A team of St Paul's Collegiate pupils have come up with a quad bike helmet that unless worn correctly, won't let the bike start.

Team leader Quinn Bowie, 17, said their prototype had been a couple of months in the making and one of two St Paul's projects featuring at Fieldays.

Quinn says the helmet will be hard-wired but their end product will have a wireless connection.

"There's going to be a circuit throughout the helmet and it will run through the clip and there will be pressure or heat sensors on the top of the helmet and at the back and if all of these sensors are not set right the circuit won't be complete and the circuit's going to be linked to the kill switch on the quad bike, disabling the quad bike until the helmet's on.

"So you can't use the motorbike if you haven't got your helmet on."

Ride Safe hope to eventually expand their helmet into other industries including construction or those using machinery.