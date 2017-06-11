Summer evenings watching sailing boats on the harbour, old roses in the garden and a framed letter from a prince on the wall - the view is for sale but the memories aren't.

A ramshackle villa in Parnell is up for sale - and with it one of the best views in Auckland.

The pre-1914 home on a double site of 1315sqm is part of the deceased estate of keen yachtie William Hursthouse, who died in April at 102.

Sunshine and expansive views from the square front villa for sale in Parnell.

The most recent Auckland Council valuation for the property, from June 2016, was $4.2 million, with the land alone worth $4m.

However, top real estate agent Graham Wall, who is selling the property, expects it to go for well above that amount.

Although it was difficult to put a dollar figure on what it might fetch because it was a tender, nearby vacant lots of similar sizes and with the same views over Hobson Bay out to Rangitoto, had sold for between $8m and $10m, Wall said.

"Big views to the north are valuable but big views on the absolute waterfront to the north, five minutes from Queen St, are extremely valuable."

The villa at Tohunga Crescent was probably the last waterfront site left in the exclusive suburb that could still be developed, he said.

"I would say this is the last brilliant site in Parnell that could be built on.

"It has the most amazing view over the water, you really do have to see it."

Views across Tamaki Drive to Rangitoto from the sunroom at Tohunga Crescent, Parnell.

The Unitary Plan would allow for two houses but Wall said it was more likely that one grand home would be built or the old house renovated.

"The house has the potential to be done up but I would say it is more likely that a bigger house will be built because it is such an amazing site."

The garden and and view from the old square front villa in Parnell.

Hursthouse's daughter - renowned philosopher Professor Rosalind Hursthouse - said the old house was filled with 60 years of memories.

"When Papa bought the house it didn't have an inside lavatory or hot water and the woman who owned before him cooked on a coal range.

"There was a very pretty dairy on the corner and it was a 'slipper distance' from the house - that is within a distance for a gentleman to walk down in the morning, in their slippers, to get the newspaper."

Hursthouse said a lot had changed in the surrounding streets but the amazing view remained.

"Papa spent a lot of time taking in that view, it really is quite relaxing and he enjoyed it so much in the later years," she said.

"When he couldn't sail any longer himself he watched races and then more recently enjoyed watching the kite-surfers on the harbour."

Not only did Hursthouse see 60 years of harbour action from the grandstand view of his Parnell home but he sailed a Flying Fifteen yacht in the water at his doorstep.

William Hursthouse when he turned 100 with his letters from the Queen and Prince Philip.

The love of that particular keel boat - the same boat sailed by Prince Philip - earned him a personal letter from the Prince on his 100th birthday.

"Papa went sailing with the designer Uffa Fox at the Isle of Wight in Prince Philip's Flying Fifteen."

"So Prince Philip knew of Papa although they didn't meet."

When Hursthouse turned 100, the Royal Akarana Yacht Club in Parnell contacted the Prince to alert him and he responded with a witty and personal letter.

The letter William Hursthouse received from Prince Phillip when he turned 100.

"It really was such a personal letter and Prince Philip had a lovely turn of phrase." Hursthouse said.

The house is for sale by tender with Graham Wall Real Estate and closes on June 28.