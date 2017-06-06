BurgerFuel Indianapolis: the verdict's in

American fast food fans have started giving their verdict on the country's first BurgerFuel store - and it's largely positive.

Social media site reddit was this week awash with reviews of the outlet, which last week opened its doors in Indianapolis.

There was a comprehensive review from one reddit user who raved about BurgerFuel's motobites, but had mixed feelings about the burger.

"The burger was unique, like nothing I've ever eaten before. The flavour profile was extremely complex, and it changed with every bite," they said.

However, "The burgers only come well-done. Admittedly, my buddy was more disappointed than me, but I prefer my burgers medium rare. The buns were also a little dry and a little over sized. The Lemony Lemonade was over $3. I get it, it's imported, but yikes."

One of the most enthusiastic reviews was from "bredec" who described the experience as "SO GOOD!"

"I was just complaining about the lack of Burger Fuels outside of NZ yesterday! I hope one pops up near us ... The veggie burgers (V-Dub & V-Twin) are seriously the best vegetarian burgers you will ever have. Even if you're not vegetarian, they're delicious. Also, kumara/sweet potato fries with aioli = yum."

Another user complained that the meat tasted too processed.

"Much better than the cheap chains (McDonalds etc), but nothing gourmet either," they said.

Another writer said they'd be back again.

"Price is pretty comparable to other burger places around - 5 Guys, Boogie Burger, etc. I thought the V-Twin was awesome. The plum and pomegranate sauce was delicious. The fries were nice and hearty ... almost steak cut like.

"For sure I'll try the kumara fries next time. The aioli was pretty good. My wife thought the single was nice and tasty. She said the tomato relish was a pleasant surprise."

BurgerFuel had initially planned to open in partnership with Franchise Brands which owns Subway, but after the death of Subway co-founder Fred de Luca in 2015, BurgerFuel chief executive Josef Roberts said the company decided to go it alone.

Roberts previously told the Herald he was thrilled to be finally opening in the US.

"While it's been an epic challenge to open our first BurgerFuel store in the USA, we've done it," he said.

"Like any store we open, you never know how it's going to go until you swing the doors and start trading but we feel confident in the way that we have birthed the brand in the USA as well as all the resource and support we have provided for this historic opening."

Roberts said the company had decided on Indianapolis after thorough analysis, with the city boasting a catchment of about 65 million people within a three- to four-hour drive.

The Midwest was also a good place to expand from.

- NZ Herald