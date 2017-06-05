Supermarket slammed after photo of kumara posted online

A supermarket chain has come under fire after an angry Australian shopper shared a photo on social media.

Shopper Leanne Stokan shared a photo of packaged kumara on Facebook and voiced her anger about the product to Woolworths.

The image shows three rows of kumara lined up on a shelf at a Woolworths supermarket.

It has been shared more than 1,600 times and received comments from thousands of people who have echoed her concerns about the product.

Stokan says sweet potatoes should not come in a plastic tray with plastic wrapping because it is harmful to the environment.

"Sweet potatoes can go from your shelf to my trolley to my kitchen without ever needing to touch a plastic bag, let alone a plastic tray as well!"

Another person agreed with Stokan, saying fruit and vegetables didn't come in plastic packaging "for 100 years" and it's unnecessary.

"Nothing angers and frustrates me more than seeing this waste,' another person said.

But one social media user hit back at the customer.

"People have nothing better to do with their time then to complain," the person said.

Woolworths said the packaging is designed to preserve the product throughout the supply chain.

"When considering new recyclable packaging options, we need to ensure that it meets our existing food safety standards, product integrity requirements, and that it sustains the appropriate shelf life of our products to reduce food waste," Woolworths said in a statement..

'"We'll continue to work with our suppliers to actively pursue packaging alternatives that reduce the amount of packaging or increasing its recyclability where possible."

- NZ Herald