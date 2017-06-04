Auckland's most expensive apartments on $16m of land

Kirsty Wynn is a senior reporter at the Herald on Sunday.

A prime piece of cliff-top land with sweeping views over the Hauraki Gulf will soon be home to what could be New Zealand's most expensive apartments - and a prestigious new home.

The land alone at the Mission Bay address is worth more than $16m and plans lodged with Auckland Council show a three level apartment building complete with an internal lift, underground parking and views from almost every room.

There are also plans for a sprawling two-level home next door - where a five-bedroom house and pool have been demolished.

Architectural drawings show a large home of at least 600sqm including an art room, office and family room leading out to a landscaped garden and cliff top pool.

Property records show Auckland couple Peter and Judy Jones bought 26 Selwyn Avenue, Mission Bay for $6.93m last year and two neighbouring properties the year before for $4.9m each - a total of $16.73m.

The couple are well-known for their high-end builds and sold a waterfront apartment block opposite Mission Bay's fountain and beach last year.

That exclusive apartment block Parc la Vue included a penthouse that sold for more than $5m during construction.

The pair used renowned architect Brian Cullen in the design of Parc la Vue and plans lodged with the council show they have used his firm again for the proposed apartment design.

Top real estate agent Graham Wall said the couple were well-known for their quality builds.

"I know some of the work Peter Jones has done in the past so I know this will be a massive success," Wall said.

"There is a huge demand for large quality apartments in that area so they will sell very well."

Wall said the sale price for each apartment was sure to be higher than a recent $8m+ Remuera apartment sale which was one of the highest sales.

"This site offers amazing uninterrupted views so they will be exceptionally sought after."

Luxury real estate agent Michael Boulgaris said the apartments were sure to be a "huge success."

"They (the couple) are very clever because that spot has amazing views that can't be built out," he said.

"It really is lifestyles of the rich and famous right there."

Boulgaris said apartments sold on a price per square metre and high-end apartments were selling for upward of $20,000 per square metre.

"It has to be an attractive building though so I hope for the price of the land that it is beautiful because the position warrants it."

- Herald on Sunday