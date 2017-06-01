1:32pm Fri 2 June
Holly Ryan
Retail, Innovation and Manufacturing reporter for the NZ Herald

It's D-Day for Jaffas, Pineapple Lumps, Buzz Bars and Pinky Bars

The annual Dunedin Jaffa race may use Jaffas from Australia if a local buyer for the product can't be found. Photo/ODT
It's D-Day for Kiwi favourites Pineapple Lumps, Jaffas, Buzz Bars and Pinky Bars, with production of the sweets set to go to Australia if a local buyer can't be found.

Mondelez, which owns Cadbury, has been trying to find a local manufacturer to take on production, following news it would be closing its Dunedin factory next year.

The company would not confirm whether it had received interest from a suitable buyer, saying it would discuss this after the consultation period closed today.

"Work continues to find a local solution that meets Mondelez International's taste and quality standards without being cost prohibitive, with requests for information closing today," a Mondelez spokesperson said.

"Consumers can rest assured that the products will still be available and made in Australia if a local option cannot be secured."

Earlier in the week E tu union's national director of industries Neville Donaldson said the offer from Mondelez was a rare opportunity to keep some of the axed jobs from the Cadbury factory, and its products, in New Zealand.

"This represents a chance for ongoing work for E tu members currently employed at Mondelez," Neville said.

"It's an opportunity for employers to increase their operation and employ loyal and skilled staff to produce the product. That's a unique situation.

"Mondelez haven't made any commitment beyond checking out the possibilities, but there is a glimmer of hope for our dedicated members."

Chocolate fans will have to wait to see if the products will stay in New Zealand, or if the Kiwi icons will be imported from Australia.

- NZ Herald

