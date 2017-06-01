Glassons pulls 'Nope' T-shirt from sale due to resemblance with Wellington charity design

Glassons has pulled a T-shirt for sale after discovering it bore similarities to one designed by a pair of Wellington sisters to be sold for charity.

The Glassons shirt was a simple black tee with the word "Nope" written across it in white print.

The T-shirt by NOPESISTERS is the same design, and also comes in white with "Nope" written across in black writing, and was designed to support the #icantkeepquiet movement against sexual violence and harassment.

Proceeds from each tee sold go to Wellington's Sexual Abuse HELP Foundation, which provides counselling, advocacy and vital support to anyone suffering from sexual abuse.

The Glassons shirt was available online but had yet to reach New Zealand shelves when the similarity in design was brought to the store's attention.

NOPESISTERS posted on their Facebook page today to say the store had agreed to stop selling the shirt.

"Glassons.com have completely withdrawn this T-shirt from sale across NZ and Australia," the Facebook post said.

"They are in absolute support of this message and do not want to dilute the NOPESISTERS kaupapa and cause supporting Wellington Sexual Abuse HELP Foundation."

The sisters were "absolutely stoked" with the outcome and thanked their fans on Facebook.

"To be listened to by a big fashion company is empowering as hell, and it's thanks to the voices of you angels.

"When they heard about you wearing #fashionforacause they instantly responded with huge support for our charity #NOPEtee."

Both NOPESISTERS and Glassons have been approached for comment.

