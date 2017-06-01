8:19am Thu 1 June
Kmart opens second Wellington store

Kmart has arrived in Petone.

The retailer opened the doors to its more than 4000sq m store at 8am today.

The only other Kmart store in the region is in Porirua.

The store's doors opened at 8am. Photo / Georgina Campbell
Petone store manager Liam Dawson said the store would help service the Hutt Valley and central Wellington suburbs.

Hundreds queued to be among the first into Petone's new Kmart store. Photo / Georgina Campbell
About 3500 people said on the store's Facebook page they were attending the opening and 7500 people said they were interested in going.

An official opening ceremony was held at 7.30am when the storewas blessed and Hutt City Mayor Ray Wallace spoke.

The ceremony will conclude with the cutting of a ribbon.

- Newstalk ZB

