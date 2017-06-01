Kmart opens second Wellington store

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Kmart has arrived in Petone.

The retailer opened the doors to its more than 4000sq m store at 8am today.

The only other Kmart store in the region is in Porirua.

Petone store manager Liam Dawson said the store would help service the Hutt Valley and central Wellington suburbs.

About 3500 people said on the store's Facebook page they were attending the opening and 7500 people said they were interested in going.

An official opening ceremony was held at 7.30am when the storewas blessed and Hutt City Mayor Ray Wallace spoke.

The ceremony will conclude with the cutting of a ribbon.

- Newstalk ZB