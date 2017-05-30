Kmart online shopping launches

Kmart launched online shopping in New Zealand this morning.

The retailer promises 2-4 day delivery for urban addresses, opening up its catalogue for home delivery.

Analyst Chris Wilkinson from First Retail Group said the launch was an interesting move.

"A key thing in online retail is being able to demonstrate range and availability," he said. But that doesn't necessarily translate into online sales.

"Seventy per cent of consumer decisions are digitally influenced," Wilkinson said, "but people will often use online shopping to pre-validate their decisions and go to stores to buy."

However, Wilkinson said they found people would travel far distances to shop at Kmart, especially in the South Island, due to their "aspirational" homeware range - those people may now opt to purchase online instead.

The retailer confirmed plans for online shopping were in the works in June last year.

The Australian retailer has previously said it intended on operating 30 stores in New Zealand by 2020 and would be building two to three new ones every year.

