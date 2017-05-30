Time to milk the cows? Leave it to the robots

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Unlike his contemporaries, Southland farmer David Johnstone doesn't have to get up at 4 am to milk his cows - his robots have it covered.

Johnstone, who farms near Winton, insists that the few hours of extra sleep is not the main reason why he, along with the two dozen or so other farmers throughout the country, have gone robotic.

While the robots help to promote a better work/life balance, the main benefit is that it frees up time to further improve the farm's performance, he says.

Johnstone's four robots take care of the whole milking process, from teat cleaning to attaching cups to the animal.

While the cow is being milked, its health is being evaluated and the appropriate amount of supplementary feed is dispensed before she leaves the shed. It's all voluntary. Cows mosey on in when they feel like it, and leave when they want to.

Johnstone says his herd seems to be happier for it, with some opting to be milked four times a day.

The process, which is based on a "black box" collar on each animal, generates vast amounts of data.

The collars communicate with the shed gates, and also measure the cows' rumination, its movements and activity.

The technology details how milk they have, the time they came into the shed to milk, the amount of feed they were given, their weight, data around milk composition, their preferred robot, and whether they are in heat.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Cows milked by robots Your Views: Readers' letters The gender pay gap is hurting productivity

Johnstone's robotic shed means his 320 cows are available for milking, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

He said the machines were "pretty advanced and pretty robust".

Johnstone, an early adopter of the technology, bought the farm three years ago and installed the latest gear soon after.

The farm itself - which was converted from a sheep farm nine years ago - was one of the first in New Zealand to use robotics.

The 100 hectare property is farmed slightly intensively than its peers'.

Johnstone says there is no "huge" economic benefit from going robotic but but there were savings in terms of improved animal health. Labour costs were not a big consideration.

Including himself, it takes two to three people to run the farm.

That's a little higher than the one to 1.5 people required to a conventional farm of a similar size.

Johnstone's farm has its own support blocks and is quite self-contained. Silage is made on the property, so there is a labour a higher workload in that respect.

"It's not really a big labour saver. You end up doing other things that can fine tune your performance."

There are slightly higher maintenance costs, plus higher capital costs.

Johnstone says robotics is becoming more popular with older farmers who want to cut back on the physical demands of the job.

"We all want better quality time and a better work/life balance," Johnstone says.

"It's not for everyone, but for us it fits in with what we want to do."

- NZ Herald