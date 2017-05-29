Trade Me teams up with Aussie company to offer buy-now, pay later

Trade Me will offer a new service later this year where customer can buy products and then pay them off in instalments.

The online auction site has teamed up with Australian firm Afterpay for the service, which doesn't charge buyers an interest and will likely be available for goods valued between $20 and $800.

Afterpay is listed on the Australian stock exchange and some Trade Me sellers across the Tasman are already using the service.

Sellers receive full payment upfront from Afterpay and buyers then pay it back in four fortnightly instalments.

Trade Me's head of marketplace Stuart McLean said the service offered an easy and flexible sales option.

"For example, if you buy something on Trade Me for $100 using Afterpay, instead of stumping up the full amount immediately you'll pay it via four $25 fortnightly payments," Sellers receive their money straight away from Afterpay and can ship the goods straight away - the buyer then makes their payments to Afterpay," McLean said.

McLean said it was free for buyers and would go live later this year. Sellers would be charged a fee but a Trade Me spokesman was not immediately able to say what that amounted to nor if buyers would be charged penalties if they did not make their instalments.

- NZ Herald