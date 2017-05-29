Job ads up nearly 10pc driven by Auckland

A booming Auckland job market was the key driver behind nearly 10 per cent growth in the number of jobs advertised on recruitment website Seek last month.

Job numbers across the country were up 9.7 per cent in April compared to the same month last year with the average advertised annual salary hitting $75,889.

Jobs advertised in Auckland rose 9.7 per cent while Canterbury jobs rose 2.4 per cent and Wellington job ads fell 0.9 per cent.

Janet Faulding, general manager of Seek New Zealand said information and communication technology jobs were the biggest drivers of growth in the Auckland job market followed by manufacturing, transport and logistics, admin and office support.

"The need for highly skilled ICT professionals is ever increasing to keep Kiwis digitally connected and competitive, and this demand is not isolated to just the IT sector.

"ICT jobs are being advertised across many sectors, including banking and financial services, government and retail," Faulding said.

The greatest demand in the ICT fields were for workers in development or programming, business system analysts and programme and project management.

The average advertised annual salary for Auckland ICT roles was $93,172.

Faulding said it had also seen strong job ad growth in Auckland for advertising, arts and media jobs although this was off a low base.

"This is very encouraging news for people looking at working in the advertising, arts and media industry, or those looking to develop their career in this sector."

In Canterbury job ad growth was up for the second month in a row after having a subdued patch following the slowing of post-earthquake rebuilding activity.

Trades and services, construction and manufacturing were the sectors with the most number of job opportunities.

Faulding said the most sought after tradespeople were electricians, automotive mechanics and technicians, and builders.

"This reflects the skills the Canterbury population needs personally, such as getting their car serviced, or for residential and commercial projects, like construction."

The average advertised salary for the trades sector was $60,141.

Wellington new job ads were down 0.9 per cent in April after strong growth in March when jobs ads were up 10.7 per cent.

ICT had the biggest number of opportunities followed by admin and office support and trades and services.

The average salary for ICT jobs was $100,787.

Faulding said while competition for jobs had increased compared to last year, with more people applying, it was still a job-seekers market.

Competition was highest for engineering, ICT, accounting and marketing and communications roles.

- NZ Herald