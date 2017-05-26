12:29pm Fri 26 May
Waterview tunnel could open 'in matter of weeks' - Joyce

The Northern Tunnel of the Waterview Connection tunnel project in Auckland. Photo / Greg Bowker

The Finance Minister has indicated Auckland's Waterview tunnel could be open in a matter of weeks.

Steven Joyce says problems with the tunnel's IT system have been behind the delay and he was now waiting for the Transport Agency to give him a final date.

"And I'm looking forward to, as I'm sure many Aucklanders are, my first opportunity to use that particular piece of infrastructure," he said.

The Transport Agency said problems found during tests have now been fixed and all the equipment and systems are being tested.

An opening date depends on those tests.

