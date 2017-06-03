Mother at 'wits end' after rental crisis forced her to live in caravan

It has been four months since Ashley Portland lived in a real home.

The Rotorua mother of two has been living in a tiny, cold caravan on a family member's section after leaving her last house six months ago.

She is at her wits' end, unable to function in the claustrophobic space and feels like a "useless mother" as her children continue to get sick from the cold conditions.

"I've been looking for a home for six months, after having to leave my previous house for personal reasons.

"I stayed with my brother for two months and when I realised I was getting nowhere trying to find a new rental, I decided to hire a caravan.

"It was a kind of last resort, I was in panic mode, it was either hire a caravan or be homeless with my 6 and 3-year-olds.

"I would have never guessed four months later I'd still be living in it.

It's not a cheap option, I've got to pay the caravan rental fee plus board for the land I'm parked on.

"There's a stigma that because I'm living in a caravan with my children I'm a useless mother. Even though it's not a situation I ever wanted to be in and would do anything to change it, I feel like I am a useless mother because I can't provide my children with a decent warm home."

Her comments come as rental figures for April show the average weekly rental price has gone up $10 from March and $50 from April 2016.

Coupled with rising rent prices, real estate agents say Rotorua is experiencing the worst rental shortage it has ever had with mid-range properties nearly non-existent.

Portland went to two property viewings on Thursday, both of which had around 10 people looking, she said.

"There's nothing out there and what is out there you have to compete with so many other people. All I want is a home for my children. Living in a caravan is not a long term solution."

Portland is not alone. As rental properties continue to be in scarce supply, some locals are turning to alternative housing.

Rotorua's Ace Caravan Rentals office administrator Rachel Hollingsworth said they had high demand for caravans with had none left in their yard in Clayton Rd.

"We don't really ask [renters] what they are using them for, but we class anything over three months as a long term rental.

"So maybe that's what they are being used for - to cover the bad rental situation.

"But, business for us is very good right now."

She said depending on size, make and model, caravans were being rented for anything between $85 and $300 per week.

Rotorua Thermal Holiday Park team leader Andrea Scott said for the past year staff had been receiving at least two to three inquiries a week for long term accommodation.

"It's become quite noticeable, but we don't do long term rentals.

"People are saying they don't have anywhere else to live, nowhere to go, or any other options.

"Some people are waiting on a new property to become available, some are beneficiaries with nowhere else to turn."

Rotorua Top 10 Holiday Park owner and Rotorua Holiday Accommodation Parks New Zealand chairwoman Jasmine Adams said although her park did not offer long term stay sites, she had experienced an upsurge in people making inquiries.

-Additional reporting Matthew Martin