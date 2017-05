The weirdest items left in Ubers

By Mark Molloy

A solitary lobster, an engagement ring and a bulletproof vest are just some of the most bizarre items ever left behind in an Uber.

Valuable Nordic walking poles, paintings and an expensive slipper also make the list of 50 most unique items forgotten in Ubers.

The cab app service has just launched a new Lost & Found Index of left-behind items along with a quick explainer video on how to retrieve any lost items.

Here are 10 weird and wacky items left in Uber vehicles:

Engagement ring

via GIPHY

Rubber mallet

via GIPHY

Elf cut-out

via GIPHY

Bulletproof vest

Continued below.

Related Content Graham McGregor: Do you have a 'Rolls Royce' Service Offer? Ryman changes North Shore village plans after court case Nadine Higgins: National wins favour as Budget gives a little bit to everyone

via GIPHY

Expensive slipper

via GIPHY

Money bag

via GIPHY

Taser

via GIPHY

Smoke machine

via GIPHY

Lobster

via GIPHY

Lottery ticket

via GIPHY

"Our riders never cease to surprise us!" Uber said.

Top 50 items

- Valuable Nordic walking poles

- Paintings

- Lobster

- Sweet potato care package

- Paycheck

- Guitar

- Engagement ring

- Rubber mallet

- School papers

- Chair

- Laser

- Hot Cheetos

- Notary bag

- Pool stick

- Smoke machine

- Pearl earrings

- Wedding outfit

- Hard drive

- Stroller

- Bulletproof vest

- Crime & Punishment (book)

- Valium

- Grill set

- Meat packet

- Corn hole boards

- Wooden hat

- Lottery ticket

- Back massage device

- Rose quartz

- Mustard

- Bible

- Elf cut-out

- Tap handle

- Expensive slipper

- Harry Potter glasses

- Salsa Verde

- Kite

- Cape

- Potted plant

- Nintendo

- Dog sweater

- Contact lenses

- Diary

- Tickets

- Arm sling

- Taser

- Vacuum

- Jewellery box

- Money bag

- Violin

Most commonly forgotten items

• Phone

• Ring

• Keys

• Wallet

• Glasses

• Purse

• License/ID

• Gloves/Glove

• Charger

• Sunglasses

- Daily Telegraph UK