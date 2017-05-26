7:45am Fri 26 May
Auckland apartment sells for whopping $8.7m

The apartment boasts floor-to-ceiling windows with views across the Waitemata Harbour to Rangitoto. Photo / Bayleys
A Remuera property sold at auction yesterday is among New Zealand's most expensive apartments.

The three-bedroom 356 sq m apartment in the Kingsbridge complex on Remuera Rd was sold by Bayleys for $8.7 million. It boasts floor-to-ceiling windows with views across the Waitemata Harbour to Rangitoto.

The apartment has four toilets, three bedrooms, all with ensuites, a powder room, butler's pantry and a dressing room, and three-car internal garaging. Photo / Bayleys
The previous record for the most expensive apartment is understood to have been a luxury penthouse in Auckland's Metropolis Tower, which sold in 2014 for $7.85 million.

"The auction room was full, there was a lot of interest in the property but there were two bidders who were quite focused," said Bayleys real estate agent Gary Wallace.

One of the bedrooms. Photo / Bayleys
The bidding opened at $5 million but "raced through" to $8.7 million.

"It was quite amazing."

The property is among New Zealand's most expensive apartments. Photo / Bayleys
The apartment has four toilets, three bedrooms, all with ensuites, a powder room, butler's pantry and a dressing room, and three-car internal garaging.

It is understood the new owner intends living in the apartment.

- NZ Herald

