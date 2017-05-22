Airports affected by check-in delays after Immigration NZ's national system crashes

Check-in delays at Auckland and Wellington Airport have been reported due to Immigration NZ's national system "going down".

The airport said more information would follow and thanks people for their patience.

There are also major delays at Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane airports due to a computer software problem.

Airlines are experiencing check-in delays due to a system issue. Check with your airline for latest information. Thanks for your patience. — Sydney Airport :airplane: (@SydneyAirport) May 21, 2017

News.com.au reported that a global computer software system, which allowed airlines to check passports, was down.

Auckland Airport's website shows that nine flights due to arrive have been delayed. The flights were due to depart from Sydney and Melbourne.

A Melbourne airport spokeswoman told the publication: "This system is used globally, so the issue affects many other airports as well as Melbourne".

The computer glitch at Auckland Airport meant people cannot complete the check-in procedure.

Check-in delays right now as Immigration NZ's national system has gone down. Updates to follow - thanks for your patience this morning. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) May 21, 2017

An Auckland Airport spokesman said it was clearly having an impact on passengers wanting to leave Auckland today.

Immigration New Zealand national manager for borders Senta Jehle confirmed in a statement there is a technical issue with its Advance Passenger Processing (APP) system.

It has not been working since 9.30am.

"INZ is working with its providers to get the system up and running as soon as possible. In the meantime INZ is using manual back- up systems, which could cause some delays to passengers checking in for flights to New Zealand from overseas and when they arrive in New Zealand."

When passengers check in overseas, APP validates their entitlement to travel to or through New Zealand. Passenger information entered into airlines' systems is screened against Immigration New Zealand's database at time of check in. Check- in agents are now relying on manual checks with INZ staff to verify information, Jehle said.

Australian airports also use the APP system.

A spokesman for Wellington Airport said "our situation is the same as everybody else's situation" but needed to find out more before commenting further.

