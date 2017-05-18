McDonald's launch new service across the ditch

No more waiting in line for McDonald's in Australia.

A new app has launched across the ditch that allows Aussies to order food through the mymacca's app, before they even get to the store.

Using the new app, they can also customise their meal, keep loyalty points, find special deals, as well as find and choose the restaurant location they wish to pick their burger and fries up from.

"We're always listening to our customers and looking at ways we can evolve their experience through innovation," Mark Wheeler, director of digital at McDonald's Australia told Business Insider.

"[The app will] take advantage of smartphone technology, and give our customers an experience that is as fast, easy and enjoyable as possible."

Meanwhile, in the US, McDonald's has been experimenting with delivery through UberEats.

There is no word yet on if the service will be launching in New Zealand.

- NZ Herald