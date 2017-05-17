How your Air New Zealand flight attendant could know exactly how you feel

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Air New Zealand flight attendants could in the future wear head sets feeding them information about passengers, including what sort of mood they're in.

The airline has been working with an augmented reality technology firm which produces gear that displays data such as a customer's preferred meal and drinks choice, onward travel and loyalty membership details.

''The programme is even sophisticated enough to detect the emotion of the customer by picking up on visual and audio cues,'' he airline says.



Air New Zealand has been working with information technology service provider Dimension Data on unique software for Microsoft's augmented reality (AR) viewer HoloLens.

In a video the airline says that it will not replace personalised service. A display screen in the video shows a passenger's mood as ranging from calm to anxious.

Air New Zealand chief digital officer Avi Golan says the airline has fostered a strong culture of experimentation with new, emerging technologies such as the HoloLens.



"This software is a great example of us collaborating with other partners and exploring how technology could enhance the way our people work as well as the experience they deliver to our customers through greater personalisation," he said.



The technology could also allow the airline's cabin crew to move to a paperless, inflight system presenting added environmental benefits.

A spokeswoman said it was at an experimental stage.

''The HoloLens is just one example and, while it's an interesting technology for us to play and experiment with, we don't have plans to introduce it onboard in its current form but will continue to evaluate it as this type of technology evolves.''

- NZ Herald