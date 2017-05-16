Exclusive: Ponsonby real estate agent pleads guilty to meth charges, loses job

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

KEY POINTS Ponsonby real estate agent caught with meth and pipe

Told police pipe was for "aromatherapy"

Refused blood sample, saying it was "against spiritual religion"

Pleaded guilty to three charges and was sacked from job the same day &bull: Employer found about charges from the Herald

A Ponsonby real estate agent has admitted methamphetamine-related charges, but may not face a conviction.

However, he is now out of work after his employer, who did not know about the charges until contacted by the Herald, found out about his guilty pleas.

Samuel James Clough, 28, pleaded guilty in the Auckland District Court yesterday to possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine utensils and refusing to give a blood specimen.

He will be sentenced in July but his lawyer Daniel Taumihau indicated Clough would be applying for a discharge without conviction.

As a result Judge Carolyn Henwood did not enter convictions and remanded Clough on bail until his July appearance.

Court documents reveal Clough lives in Epsom and works as a real estate agent.

His Facebook page listed his job as a residential salesperson at LJ Hooker Ponsonby.

However, after the company learned of his drug offending on yesterday, his employment was terminated.

According to the police summary of facts, provided to the Herald by Judge Henwood, on the night of October 24 Clough was driving a Holden Malibu on Remuera Rd.

At 7.50pm Clough threw a cigarette out of his window as he approached a red light at the intersection of Remuera and Orakei Rds.

Police stopped him soon after, noticing his Warrant of Fitness and registration were expired.

While speaking to Clough police could smell cannabis coming from the Holden.

Police searched the car, invoking their powers under the Search and Surveillance Act 2012, which does not require them to obtain a warrant, and found a glass pipe, a cut straw and 0.5g of methamphetamine.

Clough was asked to undergo a compulsory impairment test at the scene.

The test assesses: eyes (including pupil size), reaction to light and irregular eye movement which can be a marker for drug impairment; "walk and turn" and "one-leg stand".

The summary revealed that Clough "failed to complete the test" satisfactorily and police asked Clough to give a blood sample.

"Despite several warnings regarding the consequences, [Clough] refused consent for the blood specimen to be taken," the summary said.

Clough was arrested and questioned by police before he was charged.

"In explanation for the pipe [Clough] stated he uses it for aromatherapy," the summary said.

"In explanation for the drugs [Clough] stated it was a synthetic drug called 'rubble'.

"In explanation for refusing the blood specimen [Clough] said it's everything he goes against and it is against his spiritual religion."

LJ Hooker Ponsonby franchise owner Steven Glucina said he was not aware Clough was before the courts until contacted by the Herald.

"We are surprised as Sam has not notified us of the impending charges," he said.

"We have accordingly terminated his employment contract immediately since receiving your email.

"He had only been with us as an agent for a very short period, having coming from another real estate office.

"He had not been in attendance for some weeks and was an ineffective agent."

Clough did not respond to the Herald and his lawyer said he would not be making a statement.

In his online biography Clough describes himself as a "highly motivated individual who is

extremely passionate about real estate and takes great pride in his work".

"I enjoy exceeding my client's expectations to ensure that I always have satisfied customers that I can keep as clients for life," he said.

"I have great selling skills teamed with the support of a super brand like LJ Hooker make an excellent recipe for success.

"If you choose to work with me then you are choosing to work with a motivated, enthusiastic and highly successful salesperson."

