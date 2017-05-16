Phil Goff coy about privatisation of Ports of Auckland

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is refusing to say if he is devising a plan to privatise Ports of Auckland, which is valued at $1.1 billion.

The Herald understands an IPO, or initial public offering, of the port is being discussed in merchant banking circles. Newsroom has also suggested either a sale of the operating company or a part sale of the entire entity.

Goff would only say he has had wide-ranging discussions on Auckland's port but no specific proposal on ownership has been presented to him.

I've made no decisions about the port's long-term future as yet. Phil Goff, Auckland Mayor

On the election hustings last year, Goff said he would not sell council's 22 per cent shareholding in Auckland Airport but left open the door to sell the port business.

He said the 77ha of prime waterfront port land should be owned permanently by the people of Auckland and the port business should continue in council ownership, pending long-term decisions on the future of the port.

Since coming to office, Goff has struggled to find new revenue sources to fill a $4 billion funding hole for transport over the next decade and meet the needs of a rapidly growing city. Goff's desire for a regional petrol tax has been ruled out by the Government and a proposed "bed tax" has been watered down with no guarantee of getting over the line in next month's budget.

Asked under the Official Information Act if he had been made aware by officers or other parties about an IPO sale, a response came back saying "the strategic issues relating to the Port has been raised with the mayor by officers on occasion as part of their normal advisory role.

"No specific proposals has been shared with the mayor," said the response, which did not answer questions about the names of officers and parties he had discussed the issue with and what written records or verbal recollections he had.

Pressed further on the issue, Goff said in a written statement he had had wide-ranging discussions on the port "but no specific proposal on the port's ownership has been presented to me.

"I've made no decisions about the port's long-term future as yet, but intend to make progress on this matter over the course of this term," Goff said.

When the Herald asked for an interview today with Goff to specifically address the issue of a port sell-off, a spokesman for Goff said: "He won't provide further comment."

The council owns 100 per cent of the port company through Auckland Council Investments Ltd (ACIL). The council body last valued the company at $1.1 billion. Last year, the company paid a dividend of $42.2 million to ACIL.

