Anne Gibson
Property editor of the NZ Herald

Glimpse inside Kiwi rich lister Neville Crichton's lavish Sydney wedding to Nadi Hasandedic

Garlands of flowers cascading from the ceilings, custom-made suede menus and boxes with personalised wax stamps made for each guest - this is the level of opulence you'd expect at Kiwi millionaire Neville Crichton's wedding.

A new series of images has emerged showing the wedding of Crichton, 71, to Nadi Hasandedic, 38, at the University of Sydney's historic Great Hall on Saturday.

Nadi Hasandedic and Neville Crichton at Sydney University's historic Great Hall.
Wedding planner Diane Khoury has revealed nine photographs of the event, far more lavish than many Kiwi weddings, with table floral art themed in pinks and white with accents of red.

"Keeping it romantic with gorgeous floral cascading from the piano," Khoury wrote of the metres of flowers flowing down steps and surrounded by candles inside the reception venue.

No plastic stacker chairs were in sight. Instead, reception guests were treated to luxurious cream padded high-back chairs.

Hasandedic, with a low-backed dress, appears with Crichton in two of the images.

But in another, she is bent forward, acknowledging the grandeur of the Great Hall, holding her wedding gown out on both sides.

"No words can describe the magical setting," Khoury wrote of one picture showing the reception with towering vases of flowers topped with feathery cream toetoe plumes. Flowers also cascaded off tables and onto the tiled floors.

The bridal table in the Great Hall, "like a scene from Romeo and Juliet".
"Nestled beneath a whimsical setting like a scene from Romeo and Juliet, was a very unique bridal table, boasting sheer elegance and romance."

The happy couple in the reception venue.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Hasandedic arrived at the venue with her bridesmaids in a fleet of vintage Rolls-Royces just before 4pm.

Flowers cascaded down the steps, from the grand piano.
The Bosnian-born bride wore a gown by Ersa Atelier, covered in pearlescent beads, and a floor-length veil.

Custom suede menus and boxes with personalised wax stamps.
Sydney property developer John Boyd was Crichton's best man, and Boyd's wife Marly one of Hasandedic's bridesmaids, it said.

The historic Great Hall was shown off to best effect at Saturday's wedding.
Crichton was last year on the NBR Rich List with a $130m fortune, said to be Australasia's largest independent vehicle importer via his Ateco Automotive which oversees distribution of brands including Maserati and Ferrari in New Zealand and Australia.

Tables were themed in soft pastel pinks.
Flowers at the wedding were by Mr Cook Florist. Decorations came from Decor of Distinction and lights from Chandeliers To Die For.

- NZ Herald

