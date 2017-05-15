How does your pay compare globally?

You might know roughly how your salary compares with the rest of New Zealand, but have you ever wondered where you rank globally?

This online calculator, created by UK aid group Care International, will tell you exactly where you sit in comparison to the rest of the world.

The calculator combines the most recent salary data from the World Bank, currency conversion using purchasing power parity dollars, and a statistical model to estimate the user's rank.

For example, a person on the median salary* in this country of $48,724 - converted to $US33493 for the calculator - would be the 54,772,009th richest people in the world by income, ranking in the top 0.91 per cent.

That means you're making $US17.44 an hour, compared to a factory worker in Ethiopia who can make just 23 US cents in the same time.

The calculator, created by advertising agency Poke, points out that one hour of your salary could "purify enough water to last a child for 58 days", "pay for four long-lasting mosquito nets in South Sudan", or "pay for a trained midwife to deliver two babies safely".

"Even in this era of austerity, we're still as obsessed with wealth (or our apparent lack of it) as ever," Poke writes. "But while we may not all be oil barons or oligarchs, the vast majority of us are better off than we realise."

The calculator can be accessed here.

*based on median weekly earnings from wages and salaries in the year to June 2016.

