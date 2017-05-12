Couple pays $800 a month to live in a garage while they save for a deposit

By Dana McCauley

Is this really what it takes to break into the housing market?

A Sydney couple has resorted to drastic measures to achieve the housing dream, moving into a tiny garage while they save for a deposit on their first home.

And the university-educated pair, both aged 31, are forking out $800 a month for the privilege.

Marketing professional Bree Marr and her partner Thomas Quinn, a builder, moved into the 30-square-metre space almost a year ago, when they realised they had no chance of saving to buy in the inner city while renting an apartment.

"We're both degree qualified and have full time jobs, earning above the average salary - if we're struggling, then how can other people less fortunate get into the market?" Marr told news.com.au.

"The idea was that we'd be there for two years, but the reality of how fast the market is moving means it will probably be more like three.

The goalposts keep moving as prices keep going up."

The couple, who say they will have to delay having children, have converted the garage at Quinn's mum's house at Camperdown, in Sydney's inner west, into a makeshift granny flat.

Once a working class enclave, the suburb has been swept up in Sydney's property boom, with a dilapidated terrace nearby selling for $1.96 million in March.

Quinn wants to stay in the area so he can travel to construction jobs around Sydney without the burden of a long commute.

Continued below.

"He never knows where he'll have to be for work, it could be North Sydney or Vaucluse," Marr said.

"When we do have kids, it could be the difference of him being home for dinner with the kids or not."

Luckily, Quinn's trade qualifications enabled him to convert the garage into a liveable granny flat with an ingenious space-saving design.

An elevated bed sits above a modular storage system, and there's a tiny kitchenette with a combined bathroom and laundry off to the side.

"It's quite practical," Marr said, while lamenting the fact that there was only a single door.

She has no regrets about giving up her "beautiful apartment in Coogee" for a bold move she hopes will eventually pay off.

The pair were unsure of how big a difference the Federal Government's new measures to help first home buyers would make.

"We are looking to save the full 20 per cent deposit," Marr said, meaning the scheme would only contribute a small fraction of the amount they need to save.

Tuesday's Federal Budget included new rules aimed at making it easier for Australians to save for their first property, allowing them to put extra money- up to $15,000 a year and $30,000 in total- into their superannuation funds that can be withdrawn later to pay for a home deposit.

- news.com.au