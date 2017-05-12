Crater stadium gathers momentum

By Simon Plumb

Leading engineers have opened talks with the designer of Auckland's radical sunken stadium idea as momentum behind the concept continues to build.

Award-winning Kiwi firm ENGEO has engaged Phil O'Reilly, the man with the plan for "The Crater" concept - a spectacular new Auckland stadium, sunken into either the waterfront or former railway land nearby.

O'Reilly and ENGEO met in Auckland on Thursday where they made a provisional agreement to try and move the concept forward.

With offices in California as well as across New Zealand, ENGEO has worked a raft of major projects in the United States, including baseball stadiums, as well as providing geotechnical services to the Canterbury community after the 2011 Christchurch earthquake.

Senior project manager and geotechnical engineer, David Brodie, said his organisation is eager to get to grips with concept development on "The Crater".

"ENGEO had a very productive meeting with Phil and are excited about working with him to advance the concept development of The Crater project," Brodie said.

Last weekend it was revealed BuroHappold Engineering, the firm behind London's Olympic Stadium and a number of Premier League stadiums, had also contacted O'Reilly over his concept.

O'Reilly said he's thrilled about how much interest there has been from industry experts and is looking forward to working with ENGEO.

"It's getting really exciting. The meeting went really well, they are a substantial company," he said. "It's a bit amorphous how it might move forward but we're working on it."

"They've got seismic specialists and all sorts of people in their business network that have all the technical skills."

A spokesman for Mayor Phil Goff's office declined comment on the mooted stadium this week, including the interest of BuroHappold Engineering who had expressed interest in engaging Auckland Council.

"It's premature to be talking about any possible designs given the process to determine if a central city site is feasible has yet to be completed," the spokesman said.

Goff has previously said Auckland could not afford a white elephant, adding the 50,000-seat Eden Park was limited to 21 night events and could need another $250 million spent on it over the next 15 years.

In March last year, rich-lister and Warriors owner Eric Watson pledged to invest in a new stadium for Downtown Auckland, saying "I believe in the benefits for Auckland".

He also revealed he would tap into his business networks "where possible" to find other potential financial backers.

Watson has welcomed O'Reilly's crater concept, as he eagerly awaits council's upcoming report on future stadium strategy. That document, which is being prepared by global accounting and advisory firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, should be on the desk of mayor Goff over the next two months.

The report should give clarity to debate over how best to use the city's other stadiums - notably North Harbour Stadium, Western Springs and Mt Smart - and how sports should be catered for, including rugby, football, cricket, speedway and rugby league.

- Herald on Sunday