State sector CEO pay under review

The government is to review how the pay of top state sector bosses is presented in the wake of a shake-up in the publicly listed sector.

The NZX this week revealed a new corporate governance code which recommends companies disclose the pay package in place for their chief executive in the annual report.

Currently listed companies only have to report the number of people who earn over $100,000 and how many people earn in salary bands above that.

But from October 1 companies which do not comply with the recommendations will have to justify their decision.

The NZX recommendation includes stating a CEO's base salary, short-term incentives, long-term incentives and bonus payments, and the performance criteria used to determine performance-based payments.

But the change will mean some companies which are partly state-owned like Meridian Energy, Genesis Energy, Air New Zealand and Mercury Energy will come under one set of rules for their chief executive pay.

While other state owned enterprises and crown entities don't.

Currently the State Service Commission publishes an annual senior pay report which shows the total remuneration of chief executives within a $10k band.

But a spokesman for the commission said it was looking at the new NZX regime.

"SSC [State Services Commission] is aware of the NZX's updated corporate governance code and its recommendations around disclosure of chief executive remuneration for listed companies.



"We are considering the new NZX recommendations and whether the current state sector disclosure regime continues to be the most appropriate approach for the state services."

