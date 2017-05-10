Department of Conservation to develop Great Short Walks with part of $76m boost

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry says $76 million in funding for the Department of Conservation will allow it to better manage the impact of visitor growth, while also protecting threatened species.

To take pressure off multi-day Great Walks, close to $6m will be spent on short walks.

"The DoC estate is our biggest and best-known tourism asset and this funding increase means DoC can upgrade and develop tourist facilities and expand the great walks network,'' she said.

The funding is made up of $44.6m operating funding over four years and $31.3m capital and includes:

• $23m for improving visitor experiences throughout New Zealand.

• $11.4m for improvements to DoC's online services to the public and introduce more customer-focused technology and a new booking service.

• $12.7m towards the expansion of the Great Walks network.

• $5.7m to develop Great Short Walks and Great Day Walks.

• $19.8m for upgraded tourist facilities.

"This new investment will enhance the quality of experience at those sites most loved by Kiwis and international visitors, while also shifting awareness to the paths less travelled.

"We know there are plenty of new locations that could easily support more visitors, relieve pressure on hotspots and develop a bigger share of the regional economic benefits of tourism," Barry said.



Along with the Paparoa Great Walk these new Great Walks will mark the first expansion of the network in around 25 years. DoC will run a contestable process to select the best locations and work with partners to co-fund these walks.

"Increasingly people enjoying New Zealand's parks and conservation areas want activities that can be done in a day or less. Great Day Walks and Great Short Walks will give people more choices."

Overseas visitor numbers are set to reach 4.5 million by 2022.

- NZ Herald