Luxury real estate vendor Sotheby's notches up record year

Luxury real estate agency New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty (NZSIR) has had a record-breaking year with sale volumes up 65 per cent year-on-year.

Increasing interest in luxury properties from overseas buyers, particularly those from the US, had driven sales, managing director Mark Harris said.

The realtor recently sold a 880 sq m seven-bedroom Waitakere abode, 104 Kauri Point Rd, for $9.5 million, according to estimated valuations from Homes.co.nz.

The Laingholm waterfront estate features five bathrooms, a tennis court and a pool, and was extensively refurbished in 2003.

A four-bedroom Waiheke Island property, 134 Cowes Bay Rd, was sold in March for an estimated $7m, according to Homes.co.nz. It features a 6 ha private oasis, outdoor fire, pool and tennis court.

Sotheby's also sold Queenstown property, 340 Tucker Beach Rd, for an estimated $2.1m.

Harris said 2016/2017 financial year was a standout for NZSIR.

"It was the best year we've ever had. There were some very significant sales in both the North and South Islands - the Southern Lakes and Auckland were the top regions, with numerous property sales at the very high end of the market," he said.

"There's been a substantially increased interest in NZ's premium properties and high-country stations from high-net-worth individuals from the US and Asia, as well as within New Zealand."

Operations overseas for NZSIR had also been stellar.

Sales for the company tallied to more than $137 billion worldwide, the highest annual sales volume performance in the brand's history.

Harris said NZSIR had grown exponentially since it was established in 2005.

"The luxury property market in New Zealand is expanding and we offer local expertise combined with access to a global network, which appeals to high-end vendors and buyers."

Sotheby's International Realty has 850 offices worldwide and more than 19,000 independent sales associates in 65 countries.

Last year NZSIR won the Fastest Growing Services Business award in the Lower South Island at the Deloitte Fast 50 Awards.

- NZ Herald