The big reveal: Lifting the lid on CEO pay

Listed companies are under pressure to reveal exactly how much their top bosses get paid under a revamp of rules by the New Zealand Stock Exchange.

The NZX corporate governance code was finalised today and comes into force from October 1.

It recommends companies disclose the remuneration arrangement in place for their chief executive in the annual report.

Currently companies only have to report the number of people who earn over $100,000 and how many people earn in salary bands of $10,000.

It is assumed the highest earner is the chief executive but that may not always be the case.

Under the new rules companies who do not say what their CEO earn will have to justify their decision.

The NZX recommendation includes stating a CEOs base salary, short term incentives, long term incentives and bonus payments and the performance criteria used to determine performance based payments .

The change will bring New Zealand into line with Australia where listed companies there have to be very open about how much their executives get paid.

