10:26am Wed 10 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…
Provided by NZX

  • NZX1.08

    $0.010.93%

  • Open 1.07 High 1.08 Low 1.08 Bid Price 1.07

    Offer Price 1.08 Value 4577.04 Volume 4238

Current as of 10/05/17 10:20AM NZST
Tamsyn Parker
Money Editor for NZ Herald

The big reveal: Lifting the lid on CEO pay

Currently companies only have to report the number of people who earn over $100,000.
Currently companies only have to report the number of people who earn over $100,000.

Listed companies are under pressure to reveal exactly how much their top bosses get paid under a revamp of rules by the New Zealand Stock Exchange.

The NZX corporate governance code was finalised today and comes into force from October 1.

It recommends companies disclose the remuneration arrangement in place for their chief executive in the annual report.

READ MORE:
CEO Pay Survey 2016: Bosses' pay up 230pc in decade

Currently companies only have to report the number of people who earn over $100,000 and how many people earn in salary bands of $10,000.

It is assumed the highest earner is the chief executive but that may not always be the case.

Under the new rules companies who do not say what their CEO earn will have to justify their decision.

The NZX recommendation includes stating a CEOs base salary, short term incentives, long term incentives and bonus payments and the performance criteria used to determine performance based payments .

The change will bring New Zealand into line with Australia where listed companies there have to be very open about how much their executives get paid.

- NZ Herald

Read more by Tamsyn Parker

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 10 May 2017 11:12:17 Processing Time: 13ms