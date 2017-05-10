Couple $1 million richer after big Bonus Bonds win

One family's life has changed forever after walking away with $1 million in Bonus Bond winnings.

The husband and wife from Richmond learned of their win when they were visited by ANZ representatives who told the couple of their winnings from April's draw.

The couple, who have reached retirement this year, thought the ANZ staff member was coming to discuss their Kiwisaver, however she jumped for joy when they told her she was $1 million richer.

"When he handed me the congratulatory letter from Bonus Bonds saying we had won $1m, it was just unbelievable," she told Fairfax.

The couple revealed they only had $10,000 invested in Bonus Bonds before their big win.

What will the couple do with their new fortune? A holiday with extended family is on the cards.

They say while they will invest some of their winnings, they can now enjoy living a little more luxurious, including eating out and taking regular trips.

The couple's last significant Bonus Bond win was $5000 back in the 1990s.

- NZ Herald