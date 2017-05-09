Frenzy as Facebook down worldwide

Social media users are left twiddling their thumbs after Facebook's website crashed early this afternoon.

The outage appears to be worldwide, including New Zealand, Australia, Philippines, Japan, Finland, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, India and Thailand.

Both desktop and mobile sites have crashed, including the Facebook app.

Users have been shut out of the popular website, forcing them to head to Twitter to express their frustration.

We don't mean to alarm you but FACEBOOK IS DOWN!!! How will we know what you ate for lunch!? pic.twitter.com/j3z6Uf4q13 — NSW Police (@nswpolice) May 9, 2017

Facebook in New Zealand is now back up and running after crashing for 20 minutes, however other countries are still experiencing widespread problems.

- NZ Herald